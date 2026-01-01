ED MORRISSEY: Bari’s Epic Troll on George Clooney: “Bonjour!”

CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss ribbed newly minted French citizen George Clooney after the star accused her of wrecking the network, inviting him to the newsroom and hinting he might be in need of a journalism refresher. “Bonjour, Mr. Clooney! Big fan of your work. It sounds like you’d like to learn more about ours,” Weiss said in an email statement that CBS parent company Paramount Skydance shared with The Post on Tuesday. “This is an open invitation to visit the CBS Broadcast Center, where I’m spending the holidays working to relaunch the Evening News with my colleagues. Tune in January 5.”

I’m a little worried that Bari’s CBS News is trolling all of us right now:

Shot:

"On too many stories, the press has missed the story. Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you." That changes now. The new CBS Evening News… pic.twitter.com/NKdvRJjYCS — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 1, 2026

Chaser: 2025 was so hot it pushed Earth past critical climate change mark, scientists say.

—CBS News, Tuesday.

To be fair, the Grauniad told me that we moved past the “critical climate change mark” about 13 years ago:

Barack Obama has only four years to save the world. That is the stark assessment of Nasa scientist and leading climate expert Jim Hansen who last week warned only urgent action by the new president could halt the devastating climate change that now threatens Earth. Crucially, that action will have to be taken within Obama’s first administration, he added.

— President ‘has four years to save Earth,’ the London Guardian, January 17, 2009.