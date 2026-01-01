GOOD AND HARD, FUN CITY: Carol Roth Hilariously Notices Something About Mamdani’s Coronation.

They say that history repeats; first as tragedy then as farce. This quote is attributed to Karl Marx, which makes this all the more hilarious.

When a commie throws a party… https://t.co/kYWff1g9sr — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 1, 2026

After every communist / socialist revolution, the serfs cheer as they unwittingly descend into an era of privation. While we know that affluent limousine liberals will never pay the price of their socialist dreams, we find this chillingly appropriate for the proletariat of New York City who welcomed this upper-class child of privilege pretty boy to rule over them. If New Yorkers are lucky, mayor Mamdani will fail due to the hypocrisy of New York’s progressive plutocrats. However, if he succeeds, our poor proles will truly suffer as the utopian promises never materialize.

Meanwhile, for New York’s new first lady, it’s a very different story: NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji wears $600 boots to socialist mayor husband Zohran Mamdani’s swearing in ceremony.

Mamdani became mayor of New York City just after midnight on Thursday, and standing by his side was his wife, Rama Duwaji — in some very pricy boots. The 34-year-old mayor took the oath of office at a historic, decommissioned subway station* in Manhattan; however, his wife’s stylish outfit is what has people talking. New York’s First Lady, 28, wore a black knee-length skirt and a black woolen coat as they stood on the stairs of the subway station, with the artist completing the look with a pair of $630 boots. The stylish mid-calf shoes laced up at the back from the heel and featured a long pointed toe with a small heel. The Miista boots, which Duwaji was wearing in the Shelley style, come in black or dark brown. The European brand promotes sustainable fashion, proudly touting that they’re ‘happy to sacrifice profit and to subvert problematic fashion trends to create a product that has personality in addition to aesthetic value’ on its website.

As Glenn wrote in USA Today in 2019:

In the old Soviet Union, the Marxists assured us that once true communism was established under a “dictatorship of the proletariat,” the state would wither away and everyone would be free. In fact, however, the dictatorship of the proletariat turned into a dictatorship of the party hacks, who had no interest whatsoever in seeing their positions or power wither. Yugoslav dissident Milovan Djilas called these party hacks the “New Class,” noting that instead of workers and peasants against capitalists, it was now a case of workers and peasants being ruled by a managerial new class of technocrats who, while purporting to act for the benefit of the workers and peasants, somehow wound up with the lion’s share of the goodies. Workers and peasants stood in long lines for bread and shoddy household goods, while party leaders and government managers bought imported delicacies in special, secret stores. (In a famous Soviet joke, then-leader Leonid Brezhnev shows his mother his luxury apartment, his limousine, his fancy country house and his helicopter only to have her object: “But what if the communists come back?”) Djilas’ work was explosive — he was jailed — because it made clear that the workers and peasants had simply replaced one class of exploiters with another. It set the stage for the Soviet Union’s implosion, and for the discrediting of communism among everyone with any sense.

Which explains why it remains so fashionable with young New Yorkers.

* Also perfect:

Zohan chose a fitting location: a beautiful train station built by the private sector but shut down by government and now inoperable. A symbol of former beauty destroyed by feckless, clueless government. He will turn all NYC into this station: a relic of a once great past. https://t.co/bJoyYMjaod — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) January 1, 2026

Underneath the mask, Bane smiles: