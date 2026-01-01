‘BIBI MAMDANI’ MOCKERY CIRCULATES AS NYC MAYOR’S X ACCOUNT CARRIES OLD TWEETS:

Online users are taking advantage of a temporary quirk on New York City’s official mayoral account on X, formerly Twitter, in order to poke fun following the transition from Mayor Eric Adams to Zohran Mamdani, who assumed office today. The account’s display name and handle were updated to reflect Mamdani’s administration, but the account itself was not reset — a standard practice for official government social media accounts. As a result, posts and reposts made during Adams’ tenure remain visible, now appearing under the new mayor’s name. The overlap has created brief confusion online, particularly as older content resurfaces without clear context. Some politically active users have seized on the moment, reposting or highlighting past material in ways that suggest — inaccurately — that Mamdani was involved in events that occurred before he took office. One example circulating online involves billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, who reshared an older article about Adams meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Because the repost appears under the updated mayoral name, it gives the misleading impression that the meeting took place under Mamdani’s administration.

More at Newsweek: Launch of Zohran Mamdani’s Official X Account Sparks Confusion.

Yashar Ali, a journalist, in a post on X viewed over 400,000 times: “The NYC Mayor’s Twitter account is now under Mayor Mamdani’s name, but unlike the White House accounts, prior tweets are not archived or clearly attributed to past administrations. As a result, there are tweets still visible that are jarring when they appear under Mayor Mamdani’s name—even though they were posted before he took office.” Reuben Katz, an entrepreneur, in a post on X: “We could not make up how hilarious his NYCMayor account looks now. (The tweets before midnight 2026 are by Adams’ and his administration and now look like Mamdani’s).” Joel Petlin, superintendent at the Kiryas Joel School District and an opinion writer, in a post on X: “The only thing that I find amusing about Zohran Mamdani being sworn in as the Mayor of NY City is the fact that he inherited Mayor Adams’ pro Israel Twitter account.” Rowan Scarborough, a columnist for The Washington Times, in a post on X: “For the record, Mamdani condemned Netanyahu when he appeared at UN and accused him of genocide. NYC needs to update its social media management.” One social media user wrote on X: “This is hilarious lol This is why every president gets a new Twitter account.” Another social media user wrote on X: “Lmfao. They need to archive/wipe this account clean when they handover to a new mayor else, people are going to come for Zohran’s head.”

Why would they do that? Mamdani is inadvertently tweeting out incredibly positive messages!

At least for now. Reportedly, the junior Stalin’s comms team are already breaking out the airbrushes:

He’s deleting as they can get to ithttps://t.co/0IMsCflPqa — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) January 1, 2026

Unexpectedly! Robert Conquest: Inside Stalin’s Darkroom.