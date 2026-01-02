THIS SEEMS CORRECT:
I think the answer to this is 1) class resentment (the haves are enraged by the have-mores) and 2) it’s becoming increasingly difficult for downwardly mobile urban elites to patch together recognizably adult lives.
‘Socialism’ is a both a false promise and a political… https://t.co/oawPJNgJ3S
— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) January 2, 2026
The Education Apocalypse created all kinds of damage downstream, all of which politically benefitted the same side that created the Education Apocalypse.