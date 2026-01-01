HOW TIMES CHANGE: Illinois’ compact fluorescent bulb ban begins to take effect.

State Rep. Nicholas Smith, D-Chicago, introduced House Bill 2363 in February 2023. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure in August 2024. The law prohibits the sale and distribution of screw-base and bayonet-base compact fluorescent lamps. Restrictions on pin-base compact fluorescent and linear fluorescent lamps are set to begin in 2027. HB 2363’s Senate sponsor, state Sen. Adriane Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove, said toxic pollutants in fluorescent bulbs pose a health risk.

…

When “An Inconvenient Truth” documentary was released in 2006, former Vice President Al Gore encouraged Americans to replace incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescents. Many environmental groups also promoted CFLs.

They also produce terrible light, require a warmup to come to full brightness, and the dimmable models are a joke.

Not sure there’s still a market left for them big enough worth banning.

But governments do love banning things, so there’s that.