DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOMALI PIRATES AND THE COMING MIDDLE CLASS ANARCHY:

The Somali daycare scandal is not just about Somalis, or immigration, or Minnesota. It’s also, and more importantly, about declining trust in government and betrayal of the people’s compact. She nails it. https://t.co/LaRVt33TN8 — Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) December 31, 2025

“I want to talk about how the average American is starting to feel as major corruption is being exposed, especially now with the case in Minnesota and the daycare fraud. This is not just about money being stolen anymore. It’s a growing feeling that being a good citizen, being hard working person, paying your taxes may not be worth it. People are starting to feel stupid. They think, well, I’m here, I’m playing by rules, I am working hard, I’m providing for my family, I’m doing the hard work – and I’m the idiot. You see the memes online and we laugh, like, oh, me on my way to work, thinking that I should have just opened a daycare center in Minnesota and made millions. And again, it is funny, but it’s also deeply sad, because the next thing is, why am I even doing this? And that’s the part no one wants to talk about, because this kind of feeling shapes culture.”

Flashback: The Coming Middle Class Anarchy. “When the backbone of a country starts thinking that laws and rules are not worth following, it’s just a hop, skip and a jump to anarchy.”