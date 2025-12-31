ROGER SIMON: The New Year Will Be Great Says This Positivist.

By the time you get this, or open it, it will probably be 2026, or close to it.

If you are celebrating until the crack of dawn, more power to you. We’re not, having spent the last few days in Miami, eating our heads off. That city has fantastic restaurants to go with the weather.

Nevertheless, my optimism for the new year abounds for two reasons:

One, the older I get, the more I know that staying positive is the best way to live. Optimism and pessimism are self-fulfilling prophecies.

More importantly, perhaps, I don’t think I am looking through rose-colored glasses, maybe just slightly tinted ones, when I say the world has never looked better.