DAVID IS TOO KIND HERE:

Well, "Marxism Tonight," Woodrow Wilson literally imprisoned Eugene Debs, his Socialist opponent in the 1912 election, under the Alien & Sedition Act for making anti-war speeches in 1918, you illiterate retard https://t.co/HyXkxoIrCz — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 31, 2025

UPDATE (From Ed): The Hater’s Guide to Woodrow Wilson. “I come now not to explain Wilson, but to hate him. A national consensus on hating Wilson is long overdue. It is the patriotic duty of every decent American. While conservatives have particular reasons to detest Wilson, and all his works, and all his empty promises, there is more than enough in his record for moderates, liberals, progressives, libertarians, and socialists to join us in this great and unifying cause.”