NICK SHIRLEY: A Kindergartner Could Find The Fraud Going On In Minnesota, But Tim Walz Wants Their Votes.

TOMI LAHREN: You’ve done incredible work. You are an incredible investigator on the go. My question is this: how much investigating did you actually have to do to find these centers? Some have misspelled signs. Did you find them easily, or how did you go about this?

It’s amazing to me that no one else besides you saw a problem here when they cannot even spell on the side of a learning center.

NICK SHIRLEY, INDEPENDENT JOURNALIST: That is a great question. I have to give props to David, who helped me in this investigation. He’s been doing research for years — years! — trying to expose this fraud, and nobody has given him the time of day to even talk about this.

With his help and my own investigation, I’ve known about this for a long time—Minnesotans have been telling me for a long time about the Somlai fraud taking place. With his help, we were able to track over $110 million in fraud in one day. That is just the tip. When they say “tip of the iceberg,” it really is. There are billions of dollars of fraud inside the state of Minnesota right now.

JOEY JONES: Nick, on that topic—you said his name is David, and he’s been researching this for years. In your experience, or in your opinion, just spending the days out there, is there any way this has not reached the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz? Take aside ongoing litigation or what have you— is there any way he could claim ignorance on this, just in your experience over this investigation?

NICK SHIRLEY: It is so obvious. If you are living in Minnesota, you have to raise your eyebrows and think, “What is going on?” Literally, if you drive around Minneapolis, you will see daycare centers, autism centers, and transportation companies that have snow piled up as if they have not moved in months.

You also go into buildings where there will be 20 healthcare companies. It’s like a kindergartner could figure out this fraud going on.