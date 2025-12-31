FIGHTING TRIM: Navy doubles annual PT test requirement, updates failure guidelines. “The new policy also stipulates that sailors who fail three physical fitness assessments within four years will be processed for administrative separation, whereas the previous policy stated that two or more consecutive PFA failures would lead to the administrative separation process.”
