DESPERATELY DEFENDING TIMMY:

Minnesota’s welfare fraud scandals dominate the national news, and calls are rising for Governor Tim Walz to resign. The Minnesota Star Tribune, a longtime DFL mouthpiece that is now run by a former Walz cabinet member, is doing its best to fend off criticism of the Walz regime. Toward that end, its “reporters” are desperately looking for a way to discredit the Nick Shirley video of Somali day care centers that has been seen by more than 100 million people. Deena Winter, a Star Tribune reporter, evidently was assigned that task. In the Shirley video, he has a colleague who is identified only as “David.” Winter apparently thought this could be the weak link. So she set out to dox David:

As the knight in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade would say, she chose poorly. So poorly, she deleted her Twitter/X account:

Both she & the Star Tribune have decided to go on the offensive in regards to the Somali fraud scandals & the people have rightfully called out their BS. Now I need to speak to a few of my left leaning friends to see if they're buying the defense or are starting to ask questions. — Last Sane Man Left 📟 (@ericsco21322522) December 31, 2025

Similarly, the Somali pirates are proving to be an early stress test for Bari Weiss, with mixed results. First the bad:

This dunce didn’t do an investigation into fraud, he simply read a government compliance website and concluded that everything is fine. This is Soviet-style media. Bari Weiss has a lot more work to do. https://t.co/VI25Lxmd3l — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) December 31, 2025

And now the good: ABC, NBC Barely Touch Minnesota Fraud, While CBS Delivers the Goods. “CBS Evening News is the only broadcast network which has reported on this story consistently, airing three dedicated reports and several other smaller mentions for a total of eight minutes and 16 seconds of coverage since December 2.”