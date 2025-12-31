December 31, 2025

DESPERATELY DEFENDING TIMMY:

Minnesota’s welfare fraud scandals dominate the national news, and calls are rising for Governor Tim Walz to resign. The Minnesota Star Tribune, a longtime DFL mouthpiece that is now run by a former Walz cabinet member, is doing its best to fend off criticism of the Walz regime. Toward that end, its “reporters” are desperately looking for a way to discredit the Nick Shirley video of Somali day care centers that has been seen by more than 100 million people.

Deena Winter, a Star Tribune reporter, evidently was assigned that task. In the Shirley video, he has a colleague who is identified only as “David.” Winter apparently thought this could be the weak link. So she set out to dox David:

As the knight in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade would say, she chose poorly. So poorly, she deleted her Twitter/X account:

Similarly, the Somali pirates are proving to be an early stress test for Bari Weiss, with mixed results. First the bad:

And now the good: ABC, NBC Barely Touch Minnesota Fraud, While CBS Delivers the Goods. “CBS Evening News is the only broadcast network which has reported on this story consistently, airing three dedicated reports and several other smaller mentions for a total of eight minutes and 16 seconds of coverage since December 2.”

