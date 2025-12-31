CHRISTIAN TOTO: George Clooney Takes Bold Stand Against Journalism.
If only that were the only time Clooney looked away while the press behaved oh, so badly.
Breitbart News’ John Nolte has a running list of journalistic malpractice, one that has grown larger over the last 12 months. Some may quibble with an entry or two. Taken as a whole, it’s a shocking indictment of an industry that continues to self-implode.
Here’s just part of that ever-growing list:
Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
Maryland Man Hoax
Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax
Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
Arlington Cemetery Hoax
Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
Russia Collusion Hoax
Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
Jussie Smollett Hoax
Covington KKKids Hoax
Very Fine People Hoax
Russian Bounties Hoax
Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
Rittenhouse Hoax
Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
NASCAR Noose Hoax
Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
Hamas Hospital Hoax
If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
It’s no wonder public trust in Legacy Media is so low. To paraphrase the late John Houseman, they eeeearned it.
Clooney can get away with his absurd attack on Weiss for a simple reason. Modern journalism is, by and large, both biased and corrupt. No reporter with access to Clooney will challenge him on his anti-Weiss attacks.
This reporter interviewed the star a time or two over years and found him to be smart, agreeable and kind. One wonders if that mood would sustain if pressed on his journalistic hot takes.
UPDATE: Weiss just called Clooney’s bluff. She’s invited him to tour the CBS News offices to counter his critiques.
It would be nice if Weiss turns CBS News around as promised, but it remains to be seen how — or even if — her news division handles getting scooped by Nick Shirley on the Somali fraud rings.