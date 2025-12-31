CHRISTIAN TOTO: George Clooney Takes Bold Stand Against Journalism.

If only that were the only time Clooney looked away while the press behaved oh, so badly.

Breitbart News’ John Nolte has a running list of journalistic malpractice, one that has grown larger over the last 12 months. Some may quibble with an entry or two. Taken as a whole, it’s a shocking indictment of an industry that continues to self-implode.

Here’s just part of that ever-growing list:

Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax

Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax

Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax

Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax

Maryland Man Hoax

Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax

Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax

Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax

Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax

Arlington Cemetery Hoax

Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax

Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax

Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax

Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax

Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax

Hamas Hospital Hoax

If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax

It’s no wonder public trust in Legacy Media is so low. To paraphrase the late John Houseman, they eeeearned it.

Clooney can get away with his absurd attack on Weiss for a simple reason. Modern journalism is, by and large, both biased and corrupt. No reporter with access to Clooney will challenge him on his anti-Weiss attacks.

This reporter interviewed the star a time or two over years and found him to be smart, agreeable and kind. One wonders if that mood would sustain if pressed on his journalistic hot takes.

UPDATE: Weiss just called Clooney’s bluff. She’s invited him to tour the CBS News offices to counter his critiques.