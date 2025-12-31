KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: 2025 Was a Trumptastic Rollercoaster Ride of a Year. “At the end of April I wrote that it felt like President Trump had put 100 months’ worth of work into his first 100 days. It was quite the contrast to the “call a lid by 9 AM” schedule that Joe Biden had favored for the previous four years. Fueled by Big Macs and Diet Cokes, Trump kept up that relentless work pace all year long.”