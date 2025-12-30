BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS: Trump Says Abraham Accords to Expand ‘Fairly Quickly.’

“At some point Saudi Arabia will sign the Abraham Accords,” Trump said, adding that the agreements “will be expanded fairly quickly” as more countries move toward normalization of relations with Israel.

Trump described Saudi Arabia as a key regional player and said relations between Riyadh and Israel are already improving.

He credited earlier U.S. diplomatic efforts with laying the groundwork for broader Middle East cooperation and said more nations — in and outside the region — are prepared to join the accords.