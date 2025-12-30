SHE’S RUNNING: Kamala Harris Launches ‘Fight for the People’ PAC. “I have tried not to send any fundraising texts since the last election, but I wanted to take a few minutes to tell you about how I have decided to approach this moment in time — and why I hope you’re still with me in this fight.”
