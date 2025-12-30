ANY PORT IN A STORM: Wanted Criminal Migrant Caught Posing as Statue in Nativity Scene. “The bizarre scene unfolded in the small town of Galatone, in southern Italy’s Puglia region. Mayor Flavio Filoni noticed the imposter while observing the outdoor holiday exhibit. At first, he thought the life-sized setup looked so realistic that he considered praising the organizers—until one of the ‘figures’ suddenly shifted.”

Up next: Lefties suddenly reverse course and defend the sanctity of Nativity displays.