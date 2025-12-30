GREAT MOMENTS IN GNOSTICISM:

There’s some understudied phenomenon where midwits observe a genius discover some (rare!) thing that is counter intuitive,& so come to believe they can impress people by claiming counter intuitiveness on ordinary intuitive things, like a cargo cult “defunding police lowers crime” — Balthazar Grimm (@BalthazarGrimm) December 30, 2025

Lewis knew pic.twitter.com/CIjUoySSzZ — Anders of Normandy 🌲🐢 (@AndersNormandy) December 30, 2025

What part of the left isn’t a form of modern-day gnosticism? But, “If the right wing becomes politically and culturally ascendant and is seen as having that sort of transformative capability it’s going to attract a lot of these sorts of people. It’s generally reasonable to expect that absent strict ideological regimentation (a capability the right doesn’t have) these people will act like lunatics — they don’t really care about concrete policy objectives and are more interested in finding a RW substitute for the left wing identity gnosis that failed them:”