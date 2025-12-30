I DON’T KNOW IF HE CAN DO THAT, BUT I’M ALREADY LONG ON POPCORN, SO GO FOR IT: Trump threatens to sue Fed Chair Jerome Powell for ‘gross incompetence.’ “The president hinted that the lawsuit would be connected to the increasing cost of renovations to Federal Reserve buildings, stating that the chairman has allowed the expected cost to skyrocket.”
