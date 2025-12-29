WORST. HITLER. EVER:
Democrats have called Trump Hitler for a decade. Now he’s the most honored non-Israeli in most of our lives. https://t.co/tIMPtsZeCc
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 29, 2025
