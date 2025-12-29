HEY, BIG SPENDER: OpenAI offering over half a million a year salary for ‘stressful’ job.

ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI is looking to hire a “Head of Preparedness.” According to a job posting on the company website, the role is focused on leading “technical strategy and execution” around OpenAI’s “approach to tracking and preparing for frontier capabilities that create new risks of severe harm.”

“This role requires deep technical judgement, clear communication, and the ability to guide complex work across multiple risk domains,” the job posting continues.

It also pays over half a million dollars a year, $555,000 to be specific.

OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman calls the job a “critical role at an important time.”

He goes on to say that “models are improving quickly and are now capable of many great things, but they are also starting to present some real challenges.”

Those problems, according to Altman include AI’s potential impact on mental health. The job posting also mentions mitigation of other major risk factors, including cyber and bio attacks.

“If you want to help the world figure out how to enable cybersecurity defenders with cutting edge capabilities while ensuring attackers can’t use them for harm, ideally by making all systems more secure, and similarly for how we release biological capabilities and even gain confidence in the safety of running systems that can self-improve, please consider applying,” Altman said in a post on X.