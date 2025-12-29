GEORGE MF WASHINGTON: Movies as Weapons of Spiritual Warfare. If we lose Hollywood, we will lose so much more than just something to do on Friday nights.

Spend more than a few minutes scanning through the network and cable news channels and you’ll quickly discover a vast array of odious characters like Nikole Hannah-Jones and her dubious anti-American “1619 Project”, over which Hollywood has been drooling since its inception. Or Elie Mystal, a regular commentator on Progressive MSBNC, who says things like “Our country needs to be sanctioned. We are the bad guys on the world stage. We are a menace, not only to free people everywhere, but we are a menace to peaceful people everywhere at this point.” On the American Left, it’s not China, Iran, Qatar, Hamas or even Vladimir Putin who are the true enemies of world peace, you understand, it is the United States of America.

Nor is the political Right blameless here, either. The New Media Right is filled with bad actors from the “Verbal Kint” school of Devil denial… figures like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Darryl Cooper, a self-styled “historian” who wants you to know that Hitler was misunderstood and that the real villain of World War 2 was Winston Churchill.

The Allied victory over the Nazi regime, an abomination on Earth which subjugated much of Western Europe by force and built enormous factories for the express purpose of liquidating millions of human lives as quickly and efficiently as possible, was our proudest civilizational victory and one of the great inspirational stories we tell ourselves as Americans. But Cooper would prefer we feel ashamed. He calls the American effort to free Europe from tyranny and horror a “myth” on his way to arguing that the Allied victory was not only regrettable, but that The United States fought on the wrong side.

If there really were a Devil, this sort of total moral inversion of the truth about good and evil is exactly the strategy he would employ for convincing the world that he did not exist. Because if Americans are willing to believe Hitler was the good guy, The Devil might say, what other moral perversions might they be convinced are true?