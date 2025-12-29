HMM: California drops lawsuit over Trump pulling high-speed rail funding.

California has dropped its legal fight to restore $4 billion in federal funding for the state’s high-speed rail project pulled by the Trump administration, saying the project will proceed without federal assistance.

In a filing last week, the California High-Speed Rail Authority voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit that asked a judge to restore the funding.

An authority spokesperson said in a statement that “the federal government is not a reliable, constructive, or trustworthy partner in advancing high-speed rail in California.”

“As a result, the State has opted to move forward without the Trump administration. We regret that they will not share in California’s success,” the spokesperson said.

The decision caps a months-long fight by California to restore the roughly $4 billion in federal taxpayer funds.

President Trump has long expressed animosity toward the project, which has faced years-long delays and ballooning estimated costs that have surpassed $100 billion.