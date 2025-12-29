THE COMPLICIT MEDIA: Drew Holden’s LENGTHY Thread of Media Actively HIDING MN Somali Fraud a MUST-Read. “Just when you think you’ve seen the mainstream media at its worst, Drew Holden puts a thread together highlighting just how abysmal they have been in ignoring the Somali fraud in Minnesota. Sorry, they’ve not just been ignoring it, they’ve been outright dismissing and even hiding it.”