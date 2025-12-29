PEARL HARBOR II, AT SAN DIEGO AND BY REMOTE CONTROL: Chinese Forces Fielding Intercontinental Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles Capable of Reaching U.S. West Coast, Pentagon Says. “While China has not revealed the system’s existence, The Washington Post covered the Pentagon’s assessment of the DF-27’s supposed anti-ship capabilities following Pentagon leaks in 2023. The Defense Department’s 2021 China military report to Congress also acknowledged its development, but did not claim that the missile could conduct maritime strike missions.”