YOU’VE BEEN ROBBED:

I'm starting to detect a pattern. https://t.co/xsLtyDoYmu — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 29, 2025

But the media doesn’t want you to know:

Still no coverage in NYT, WaPo, CNN, or Minneapolis Star-Tribune of massive fraud being uncovered in Minnesota. The media's willingness to ignore stories that hurt Democrats is truly astonishing. pic.twitter.com/xZcZcbUSm9 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 29, 2025

And here’s some perspective from Elon Musk: “My lower bound guess for how much fraud there is nationally is ~20% of the Federal budget, which would mean $1.5 trillion per year. Probably much higher.”

When Democrats in government import huge numbers of fraudsters and Democrats in the media refuse to report on the resulting fraud, you have to assume that Democrats in both institutions are in on it.

EDIT: I also assume that many Republicans are effectively Democrats. Although that’s less of an assumption than a proven fact.

The New York Times recently dedicated more than 1,500 words to President Trump’s “Anti-Somali attacks” — but somehow failed to mention the staggering fraud operation allegedly being run by Minnesota’s Somali community, which precipitated the attacks from Trump. The piece centers on Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), who has “long been a target of racist insults by the president.” And while Omar and the Somali community have undoubtedly faced inappropriate attacks from the president, it is journalistic malpractice that the Times fails to mention the elephant in the room: federal prosecutors said last week that the fraud scandal could end up costing taxpayers around $9 billion. More than 90 people, the majority of whom belong to Minnesota’s Somali community, have been accused of defrauding public assistance programs. Without mentioning the fraud as a major driving factor behind Trump’s criticisms and the immigration crackdown in the state, the Times allows Omar, who emigrated to the U.S. from Somalia when she was twelve, to reflect “on the latest cycle of dehumanizing personal attacks on her by the president.”

