December 29, 2025

OLD AND BUSTED: “One Giant Leap for Mankind.”

The New Hotness?

Tweet continues, “Because America (and the West) spent subsequent generations engaged in a vast, consuming project of self-loathing, self-denigration and the redistribution of our national resources to the states and peoples of the undeveloped world.

As the line when in The Right Stuff, “No bucks, no Buck Rogers.” That money is being spent very differently today:

Posted at 10:27 am by Ed Driscoll