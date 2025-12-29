RIGHTS ARE RIGHTS: Anti-Gun Film Makers Don’t Respect Workers’ Rights Any More Than Gun Rights. “Workers on the set of ‘The Gun on Second Street,’ a film that had Sean Penn and California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell listed as executive producers, walked off in protest while attempting to negotiate a union contract.”
