GOOD AND HARD, TWIN CITIES: How It Started:
How It’s Going:
This new Tim Walz ad goes hard.
Come for the learing, stay because you were carjacked.pic.twitter.com/blalJNdjPE
— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 28, 2025
GOOD AND HARD, TWIN CITIES: How It Started:
How It’s Going:
This new Tim Walz ad goes hard.
Come for the learing, stay because you were carjacked.pic.twitter.com/blalJNdjPE
— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 28, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.