NOT THE BABYLON BEE, PART ONE: Dispatches from the Somali Pirates, “Quality Learing Center” Division. Misspelled learning center, no children inside: Emmer presses Walz over Minnesota daycare tied to $4M. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer demands answers after viral video shows Quality ‘Learing’ Center with no activity:

Quality Learing Center in Minneapolis has stolen $4M from taxpayers over the last 2 years, of course a white liberal woman is standing outside screaming something.

Americans have overall lost their balls.

Thieves should be treated a certain way. pic.twitter.com/6W1UglZbgZ

— Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) December 28, 2025