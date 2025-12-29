December 29, 2025

NOT THE BABYLON BEE, PART ONE: Dispatches from the Somali Pirates, “Quality Learing Center” Division. Misspelled learning center, no children inside: Emmer presses Walz over Minnesota daycare tied to $4M. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer demands answers after viral video shows Quality ‘Learing’ Center with no activity:

Posted at 7:14 am by Ed Driscoll