SACRAMENTO EXPORTED ITS POLLUTION TO NEIGHBORING STATES, AND CHARGED CALIFORNIA CONSUMERS FOR THE PRIVILEGE:

So absurd that California claims to "lead" other states in renewable energy and then buys their non-renewable energy to keep the lights on. At 11:15 p.m., 34.5% of the state's electricity demand is met by imported power. (California electricity rates have doubled in ten years.) pic.twitter.com/uC9prHIAQY — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) December 28, 2025

UPDATE (From Ed): In 2023, the Epoch Times reported that “California Dumps Nearly Half of Its Hazardous Waste out of State.” In 2008, City Journal was describing California’s need to import energy from other states as “California’s Potemkin Environmentalism.” “‘California practices a sort of energy colonialism,’ says James Lucier of Capital Alpha Partners, a Washington, D.C.–area investment group. ‘They rely on western states to supply them with power generation they are unwilling to build for themselves’—and leave those states to deal with the resulting pollution.”