KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Bells Are Jingling All the Wrong Way for Tim Walz. “One of the things I find most odd about Walz is that he constantly seeks the spotlight, even though that spotlight hasn’t been very friendly to him. Walz is one of those politicians who definitely doesn’t grow on the public when they get to know him more. The public outside of his home state, that is. I don’t know what’s in the water in Minnesota that makes him so popular there.”