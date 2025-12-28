COMMUNISM SUCKS: She’d Never Seen That Much Food Before: A Hard Reality From a Farmers Market “I can’t explain to you what it feels like to come to a market and see such a variety of fruits, vegetables, meats, everything… Here you can buy whatever you need. People come here and buy what they’ll need for the whole week. The truth is, I don’t understand why my country, Cuba, goes through so much, when everywhere else in the world people have the right and can buy the basic necessities they need to live.”