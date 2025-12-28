GOOD LORD: Migrant With Deportation Order Suspected in Paris Metro Mass Stabbing.

An illegal migrant from Africa who had a deportation order is suspected of stabbing three women on the Paris metro on Friday in what appears to be another example of the French immigration system failing to protect the public.

A Malian migrant was arrested on Friday evening after three women were attacked on the number 3 line of the Parisian metro system between 4:15 and 4:45 pm local time.

Thankfully, the lives of the three victims are not in danger as their wounds were superficial. However, the 25-year-old African should not have been in the country had authorities performed their duty, reports indicate.

According to Le Figaro, citing sources from within the Paris prosecutor’s office, the illegal from Mali was previously imprisoned last year for aggravated theft and sexual assault.

He was released in July and was issued with a OQTF deportation orders, yet nearly half a year later, has still not been removed from the country.