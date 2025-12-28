PBS-LIKE BRITISH CHANNEL LETS JIMMY KIMMEL VOMIT AN ‘ALTERNATIVE CHRISTMAS MESSAGE:’

The “public service” Channel 4 in the U.K. knew what it was getting when they asked Jimmy Kimmel to give their annual “Alternative Christmas Message” this year. It wasn’t religious or charitable. It was like a monologue on his ABC show, except this time, as he mentioned being tyrannized by Trump’s government this year, he made no mention of what it was he said. The name of Charlie Kirk or the motive of his assassin went unmentioned.

Instead, Kimmel gave another false impression, like the notion Kirk’s killer was MAGA. He suggested Trump took him off the air because he can’t stand dissent. This is especially bizarre because the U.K. right now is the real censor of opposing views. “Hate speech” on social media can land you in jail.

Backed by cheery music, Kimmel began by suggesting he didn’t know what was going on in England, but “I do know what’s going on over here though, and I can tell you that, from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here.”

“You may have read in your colorful newspapers that my country’s president would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored,” and “the American government “made a threat against me and the company I work for, and all of a sudden we were off the air.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr uttered some threatening words (with no actions), but the real driver was ABC affiliate groups finding Kimmel’s Kirk comments to be dramatically insensitive, if not completely inaccurate.