SOMALI PIRATES UPDATE:

Somalis really are the reductio ad absurdum of the lib position on immigration. Highest welfare use and lowest incomes and horrifying cultural practices (FGM) and openly hate America and funnel money to overseas terrorists on top of the billions of dollars in fraud. https://t.co/vzyNR2v5lA pic.twitter.com/tsGnX51wvT

— arctotherium (@arctotherium42) December 28, 2025