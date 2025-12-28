SOMALI PIRATES UPDATE: “Introducing a fraud-based culture based on tribalism into America is like introducing some sort of lethal virus into a population that has no natural immunity. The virus will spread and grow, unchecked, because it is so alien to the host. Similarly, a culture of fraud is anathema to American thinking, and it must be cut out before it consumes the host.”

RE: Fraud in Minnesota I’m not sure that most Americans understand that in large swathes of humanity, there is no actual concept of “fraud,” particularly fraud against the government. Instead, there is a belief in the virtue of getting away with what you can to help yourself… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) December 27, 2025

Read the whole thing.

Exit question:

Besides tweet, write letters and raise money, what are the Republicans going to do about what @nickshirleyy exposed in Minnesota? https://t.co/ffo2LOBXmG — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 28, 2025

As always with the GOP, we’ll get plenty of first class, Academy Award-level failure theater in response.