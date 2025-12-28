December 28, 2025

SOMALI PIRATES UPDATE: “Introducing a fraud-based culture based on tribalism into America is like introducing some sort of lethal virus into a population that has no natural immunity. The virus will spread and grow, unchecked, because it is so alien to the host. Similarly, a culture of fraud is anathema to American thinking, and it must be cut out before it consumes the host.”

Read the whole thing.

Exit question:

As always with the GOP, we’ll get plenty of first class, Academy Award-level failure theater in response.

Posted at 8:14 am by Ed Driscoll