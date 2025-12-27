OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: Starmer welcomes ‘extremist’ to Britain.

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed an alleged Islamist extremist, who labelled British people “dogs and monkeys” and called for Zionists to be killed, into the UK.

The Prime Minister said he was “delighted” that Alaa Abd el-Fattah had arrived from Egypt on Friday evening after a travel ban imposed by Cairo was lifted following lobbying by ministers.

Mr Abd el-Fattah, an activist with dual British-Egyptian citizenship, previously said that it was heroic to kill Zionists “including civilians”. He urged Londoners to burn Downing Street, told his supporters to kill police and said he hated white people.

Ministers are facing calls to revoke his British citizenship, which he was granted in 2021 while imprisoned in Egypt, where campaigners described him as a “prisoner of conscience”.

The row risks undermining Sir Keir’s attempts to prove the Labour Government can be tough on migration and threatens to overshadow an announcement of the UK’s first visa restrictions on a foreign country – the Democratic Republic of Congo – over its refusal to take back illegal migrants.

Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, has written a letter demanding that Sir Keir explains what he knew about Mr Abd el-Fattah’s remarks, whether he condemned them and whether he would say that the Government does not “excuse or legitimise calls for violence against police, Jews or Israelis”.

Mr Jenrick told The Telegraph: “Shame on the Prime Minister for making it his ‘top priority’ to bring an extremist to our country who has incited violence against Jews. This awful extremist should never have set foot in the UK again.