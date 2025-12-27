December 28, 2025

SOMALI PIRATES UPDATE:

I’m sure Walz himself would agree!

Fortunately for his job security, the DFL-MSM doesn’t care:

Neither does Jake Tapper, who is far more interested in tone policing Minnesota voters than reporting on Minnesota corruption:

Err, sorry. Tone policing Minnesota Republican voters. At CNN, “Civility feels like it misses the mark” when Democrats are protesting:

So why the crickets from the national DNC-MSM, when there’s a slam-dunk 60 Minutes-style story in Minnesota, only needing a cameraman, an interviewer, a rental car, and some door knocking?

We all know why:


Posted at 7:14 am by Ed Driscoll