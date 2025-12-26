WHEN YOU LOSE THE ABILITY TO DEBATE: As William F. Buckley famously said, “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.” Because the modern left have siloed themselves off into leftist-only fiefdoms such as CNN*, M-SNOW (classical reference), and the New York Times, they’ve increasingly lost the ability to debate the other side. The result is this train wreck: One ‘Journalist’ Shows Just How Insane the Left Is Willing to Be in the Name of ‘Morality.’

I don’t know if you’ve seen this clip going around the internet, but it’s a jaw-dropper. It features MSNBC “journalist” Paola Ramos debating Malcolm and Simone Collins, a Trump-supporting couple, about genetics. Ramos asserts that there is no scientific evidence that there are genetic differences between races, to which the Collinses assure her there is. This goes back and forth for a while, with Malcolm, in particular, trying not to lose his mind as he pushes back against Ramos’ assertion that black women are no different from any other race on a genetic level. Eventually, Ramos says these claims aren’t hers, but the NIH’s.

This must be the dumbest journalist of all time. @paoramos tries to convince two Trump supporters that there is no scientific evidence that proves different ethnicities have different genetics, even citing the NIH as source. This is a patently false statement that only the… pic.twitter.com/lYgN1XEchZ — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) December 23, 2025

This is demonstrably false, as a simple search of the NIH will confirm that the Collinses were correct. While the genetic differences between races tend to be small, these small differences make for a wide amount of variability between people, including melanin levels, facial structures, and even disease susceptibility and reactions to medications. Ramos is dead wrong, and I have the distinct feeling that “journalists” like Ramos know they’re wrong. But the point for Ramos isn’t scientific or factual accuracy. What she was doing was trying to enforce what she sees as a moral point, not anything based in reality. This is, in the eyes of ideologically-driven hacks like Ramos, the hill that needs dying on, and it’s one she shares with her fellow ideologues.

This clip is apparently from 2022, but again, leftists who can’t debate what Jacob Savage recently dubbed “The Lost Generation” unsurprisingly falls back on repeated ad hominem attacks:

Me: "I don’t want to be replaced at a job because I’m White" Liberals: "so you think Black people should still be slaves?" Liberal logicpic.twitter.com/dIdXpSA1Fa — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 26, 2025

These young vibrantly-dressed fellas hide behind a shower curtain rather than engage in debate:

Man roasts ANTIFA before protest, "This guy is wearing his mom's bra" cracked me up.pic.twitter.com/TX1ePoSjcW — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 26, 2025

But of course, life isn’t easy when you’re trapped in the hurt locker:

One of the funniest things from That Period was how they would constantly talk about "dismantling" patriarchy, white supremacy, etc like they were bomb squad experts and not the absolute fucking dumbest academics in the history of schooling — Doctor-Baron 17cShyteposter, DDS (@17cShyteposter) December 20, 2025

* I know, I know, and he’s doing yeoman work as the one Republican there pushing back against all of the lefty craziness: HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means to Abby Phillip (WATCH).