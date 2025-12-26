December 26, 2025

WHEN YOU LOSE THE ABILITY TO DEBATE: As William F. Buckley famously said, “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.” Because the modern left have siloed themselves off into leftist-only fiefdoms such as CNN*, M-SNOW (classical reference), and the New York Times, they’ve increasingly lost the ability to debate the other side. The result is this train wreck: One ‘Journalist’ Shows Just How Insane the Left Is Willing to Be in the Name of ‘Morality.’

I don’t know if you’ve seen this clip going around the internet, but it’s a jaw-dropper. It features MSNBC “journalist” Paola Ramos debating Malcolm and Simone Collins, a Trump-supporting couple, about genetics.

Ramos asserts that there is no scientific evidence that there are genetic differences between races, to which the Collinses assure her there is. This goes back and forth for a while, with Malcolm, in particular, trying not to lose his mind as he pushes back against Ramos’ assertion that black women are no different from any other race on a genetic level. Eventually, Ramos says these claims aren’t hers, but the NIH’s.

This is demonstrably false, as a simple search of the NIH will confirm that the Collinses were correct. While the genetic differences between races tend to be small, these small differences make for a wide amount of variability between people, including melanin levels, facial structures, and even disease susceptibility and reactions to medications.

Ramos is dead wrong, and I have the distinct feeling that “journalists” like Ramos know they’re wrong.

But the point for Ramos isn’t scientific or factual accuracy. What she was doing was trying to enforce what she sees as a moral point, not anything based in reality. This is, in the eyes of ideologically-driven hacks like Ramos, the hill that needs dying on, and it’s one she shares with her fellow ideologues.

This clip is apparently from 2022, but again, leftists who can’t debate what Jacob Savage recently dubbed “The Lost Generation” unsurprisingly falls back on repeated ad hominem attacks:

These young vibrantly-dressed fellas hide behind a shower curtain rather than engage in debate:

But of course, life isn’t easy when you’re trapped in the hurt locker:

* I know, I know, and he’s doing yeoman work as the one Republican there pushing back against all of the lefty craziness: HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means to Abby Phillip (WATCH).

