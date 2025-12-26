PRETTY MUCH, YEAH:
Jimmy Kimmel goes on UK television to call America a fascist country as the UK is locking up UK citizens for social media posts.
Kimmel is a traitor to his country.pic.twitter.com/OB1Q6FNy4s
— C3 (@C_3C_3) December 26, 2025
