OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: Teacher ‘likened to terrorist’ after showing Trump videos to students.

A teacher in an English school was accused of posing a risk to children and referred to the Government’s counter-terrorism programme after showing Donald Trump videos to his US politics class.

The teacher, who is in his 50s, has told The Telegraph he was “likened to a terrorist” after showing the videos, including one of Mr Trump’s inauguration, to A-level students.

Henley College, a sixth-form in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, with more than 2,000 students, reported the politics lecturer to the local child safeguarding authority, which concluded a referral to Prevent, the Government’s counter-terrorism programme, was a “priority”.

The teacher was accused of causing his A-level students, aged 17 and 18, “emotional harm”. In one document, seen by The Telegraph, local officials in charge of child protection suggested the showing of the videos could amount to a “hate crime”.

The extraordinary claims prompted the teacher, who first qualified in the mid 1990s, to begin a grievance procedure against the college. In a negotiated settlement, it gave him a £2,000 payoff after effectively forcing him to resign from his £44,000-a-year post.

His case is the latest uncovered by The Telegraph in which child protection laws have seemingly been used to try to ban adults with alleged Right-wing views from working with children.

The Free Speech Union believes the laws, intended to protect children from murderers and rapists, are being wrongly used to go after adults with unfashionable opinions. It said the teacher’s case was a clear example of child safeguarding protocols “being weaponised to silence someone for political reasons”.

The teacher, who does not wish to be identified, said: “They likened me to a terrorist. It was completely jarring. It’s dystopian, like something from a George Orwell novel.”