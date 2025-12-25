BEN SHAPIRO VS THE CRANK RIGHT:

​Say what you want about Ben Shapiro – he believes what he’s selling. The same cannot be said for many other prominent conservatives in America right now.

The Daily Wire founder used his opening speech during Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference – the first one held since founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination – to launch a blistering attack on the grifters and charlatans on the right.

Shapiro singled out Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens for peddling despicable conspiracy theories and falsehoods. And he was right to do so.

Carlson’s recent highlights include interviewing revisionist historian Darryl Cooper – who claimed it was Churchill, not Hitler, who was the true villain of the Second World War – and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.