“SACRILEGE”: Amazon Prime slammed for streaming ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with key scene cut out. “Viewers say the abridged cut — roughly 22 minutes shorter than the original 130-minute film — removes the iconic ‘Pottersville’ sequence, the pivotal stretch that explains why despairing hero George Bailey suddenly rediscovers the will to live.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.