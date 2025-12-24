HEH, INDEED: Trump tells children ‘coal is beautiful and clean’ while on Santa watch.

Donald Trump told children that coal is “beautiful and clean” as he asked young callers about what presents they wanted from Father Christmas this year.

The US president marked Christmas Eve by quizzing children on their wishlists, while promising to not let a “bad Santa” infiltrate the country and even suggesting that a stocking full of coal may not be so bad.

Mr Trump and Melania, the first lady, spoke to children from Mar-a-Lago in the tradition of talking to youngsters who have called the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), which tracks Santa’s progress around the globe.

Asked by an eight-year-old girl in Kansas what she would like Santa to bring, the answer came back: “Uh, not coal.”

“You mean clean, beautiful coal?,” Mr Trump replied, echoing a favoured campaign slogan he has long used when promising to revive domestic coal production.

“I had to do that, I’m sorry,” the president added, laughing.