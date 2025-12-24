THE NORTH POLE’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
I’m told Santa’s pretty flexible about this stuff; the items in the second photo wouldn’t be a bad choice, either.
THE NORTH POLE’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
I’m told Santa’s pretty flexible about this stuff; the items in the second photo wouldn’t be a bad choice, either.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.