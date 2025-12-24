RINO ADAM KINZINGER PUTS PARAMOUNT+ ON DOUBLE-SECRET PROBATION!

Hey clowns, he also canceled it back in July ! @thehill is just another propaganda machine for the left. When they don’t have real news, they run with garbage. pic.twitter.com/K5QdqoLSKL — Zough Lina (@GodisKing2024) December 24, 2025

To be fair though, it’s great to see that Kinzinger is no longer pretending to be even conservative-adjacent, when he’s declaring a centrist liberal like Bari Weiss to be “clearly a right winger,” as if it were some sort of terrible slur.