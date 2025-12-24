GIRLS WILL BE BOYS AND BOYS WILL BE GIRLS. IT’S A MIXED UP, MUDDLED UP, SHOOK UP WORLD, EXCEPT FOR LOLA:

This man killed both of his parents and then tried to kill his brother. But People Magazine thinks it’s of the utmost importance to use preferred pronouns. pic.twitter.com/Eks45T6Wbh — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) December 23, 2025

Why did People magazine do this? Two reasons: They’re staffed by SJW leftists who want to be champions in the war on gender and/or reality. Secondly, they’re terrified that their fellow SJW leftists in the social media mob will once again pretend they’re in a 1930s Universal horror movie and they need to break out the pitchforks and lanterns and find and kill Frankenstein. In 2023, Jeremy Clarkson wrote thusly about his longtime former employer:

Remember, what everyone on every BBC platform fears more than anything is a Twitter backlash, so to try to keep that festival of left-wing madness happy, they have to be even more left wing and even more right-on. And they have to make sure that every show is pitch-perfect to the BLT+ community and the ethnic minority communities and the community communities, and when you’re thinking defensively like that, the concept of informing and educating and entertaining pretty much goes out of the window. Could I do Top Gear there now? Not a chance.

Flashback to 2022: Variety More Concerned Over Misgendering Ezra Miller Than His Assaulting Victims.

As for the rest of us, as Jim Treacher rhetorically asked: Why Should I Use Ezra Miller’s Preferred Pronouns?