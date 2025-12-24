NEWS YOU CAN USE:
Reminder: Husbands, It's Time To Start Christmas Shopping https://t.co/ytJokFqZSD pic.twitter.com/6TJAiz3jE5
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 24, 2025
NEWS YOU CAN USE:
Reminder: Husbands, It's Time To Start Christmas Shopping https://t.co/ytJokFqZSD pic.twitter.com/6TJAiz3jE5
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 24, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.