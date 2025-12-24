THE NORTH POLE’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Rudolph Changes Name To Rolanda, Dominates Female Reindeer Games https://t.co/BChwy499LI pic.twitter.com/tB260CwMtL
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 24, 2025
THE NORTH POLE’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Rudolph Changes Name To Rolanda, Dominates Female Reindeer Games https://t.co/BChwy499LI pic.twitter.com/tB260CwMtL
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 24, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.