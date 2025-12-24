THE REAL WAR ON CHRISTMAS:

In Germany, Christmas markets this year are festooned with concrete barriers and police armed with automatic rifles.

The famous Christmas market in Salzburg, Austria, now includes 33 surveillance cameras and 24-hour security guards.

It’s the same story in France. Authorities in Paris have canceled the city’s New Year’s Eve party. Parisians will not be celebrating on the Champs- Élysées this year.

“Unfortunately, in France, there is such a turn toward savagery that everything becomes a pretext for violence,” said Bruno Retailleau, the head of France’s center-right Republican party.

There have been numerous ill-conceived or foiled attacks at Christmas markets—from Bavaria, in southeastern Germany, to Leipzig, in the east-central part of the country, to Lublin, Poland.

Last December a Christmas market attack in Magdeburg, Germany, left six dead; five were killed in the 2018 Christmas market attack in Strasbourg, France. This year the global terrorist group ISIS urged its followers to re-create those attacks across the West. The September 18 edition of its newsletter Al-Naba urged Muslims to target “Christians and Jews” and “kill by all means.”

Those orders, it seems, were followed in Australia earlier this month, when two gunmen killed 15, including children, at a ceremony to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Bondi Beach. Authorities say the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, were inspired by ISIS.